Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Boeing makes up about 0.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

NYSE BA opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

