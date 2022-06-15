The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,688 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.38% of Lockheed Martin worth $365,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $416.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

