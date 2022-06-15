DTE Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

NYSE DTE opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 86.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 156,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,605.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 101,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

