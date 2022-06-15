The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 298,130 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.58% of FirstService worth $478,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in FirstService by 6.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $115.33 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

