ETF Store Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,432 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 151,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

