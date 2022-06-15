The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,141,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,666,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 62.99% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $341,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 422,844 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,577,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $39.75.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.