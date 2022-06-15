The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 6.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $355,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

