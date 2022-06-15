ETF Store Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,260.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 309,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,633,000 after buying an additional 287,071 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,379,000. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,656,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,694,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.