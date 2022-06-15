The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 7.91% of CarGurus worth $312,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $19,867,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

