131,369 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 5.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ETF Store Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after purchasing an additional 106,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.