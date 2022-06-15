ETF Store Inc. Takes $8.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 6.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.42 and a 200 day moving average of $262.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $225.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.