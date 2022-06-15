The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $417.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 136,204 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of American Express worth $417,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.55. American Express has a one year low of $143.25 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

