Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592,723 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Bank of America worth $461,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 28,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 250,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

