Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) CEO Jason Katz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,587.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Jason Katz purchased 20,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00.

Shares of PALT stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -102.45 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Paltalk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paltalk by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paltalk during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

