The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $635.31 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,669,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.79% of Waste Connections worth $635,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 567,998 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE WCN opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
