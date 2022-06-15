The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 518,403 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Eli Lilly and worth $504,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,875 shares of company stock valued at $331,982,640. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $290.79 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $276.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.