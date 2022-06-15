Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411,549 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $568,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,086,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,827 shares of company stock worth $61,333,418. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $126.73 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.