The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 216,821 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Home Depot worth $652,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.68 and a 200 day moving average of $339.68. The firm has a market cap of $286.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

