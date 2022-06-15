Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

CINF stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.94. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

