Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Rises By 88.2%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Tailwind International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNI. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,277,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 553.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 909,144 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,874,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

