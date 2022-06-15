TheStreet Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to C

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.02.

NYSE BP opened at $30.86 on Monday. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after buying an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in BP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 920,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

