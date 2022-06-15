TheStreet Downgrades Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to C+

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Andersons stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Andersons has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Andersons by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

