Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

NYSE:WGO opened at $46.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,383 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

