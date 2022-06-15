TheStreet Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.76.

NYSE QSR opened at $47.85 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after buying an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

