TheStreet Downgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to C+

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

WGO opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

