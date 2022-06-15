Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $247,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.