Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SOLN opened at $51.05 on Monday. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLN. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000.

