BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.02.

BP stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in BP by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

