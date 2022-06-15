James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the May 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

