Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SOLN stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.62. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLN. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,884,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 281,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter.

