California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 275,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $147,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

