California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $138,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

