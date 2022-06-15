Cypress Capital Group Buys 82 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,157.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,280.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,410.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,136.37 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

