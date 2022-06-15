California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,608 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Autodesk worth $116,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.06 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

