Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

