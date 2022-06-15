Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

