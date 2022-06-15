Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $228,450,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,013,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

A stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.