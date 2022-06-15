California State Teachers Retirement System Has $168.18 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Mondelez International worth $168,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $133,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

