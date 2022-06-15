Horizon Investments LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

DE stock opened at $326.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.43. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

