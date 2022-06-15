Cypress Capital Group Has $794,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $213.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.20 and its 200-day moving average is $270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

