Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $7,999,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,017.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.45 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

