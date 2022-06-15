Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

