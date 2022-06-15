Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

