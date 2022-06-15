HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.