Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

