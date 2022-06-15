Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,570 shares of company stock valued at $51,619,979. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

