Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.23.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.83 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

