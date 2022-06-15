The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Southern stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

