Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $273,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

