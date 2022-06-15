Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Chubb worth $269,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

